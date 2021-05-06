Electric two- and three-wheelers are everywhere in India

Indians living in lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic rages cannot hear delivery boys’ motorcycles half the time: increasingly the two-wheelers are electric. In New Delhi, people can hear the ‘make India clean’ jingle as the rubbish collection van passes by, thanks to the van’s electric engine. In Kerala, schoolchildren awaiting their free lunch cannot hear the electric-powered food delivery vans. The electric vehicle revolution is almost a silent one.

When you leave a train station, you are likely to see two three-wheeler queues: one with electric vehicles, the other with internal combustion engines (ICE). Every day, the electric vehicle (EV) queue gets longer and the other shorter. India’s electric three-wheeler (E3W) fleet is the largest in the world.

Focussing on two- and three-wheelers

As EVs take early steps to changing mobility in India, the scale of the change could redefine several industries. Electric two-wheelers (E2W) have huge potential, especially with the world’s two largest two-wheeler manufacturers being Indian. Almost all industry observers believe electric four-wheelers will remain a niche market for the next few years. In the large vehicle segment, it is bus fleets that are due expand.

Electric cars have been on Indian roads for a while, but remain a niche product [image: Paul Quayle / Alamy]

Electric two-wheelers have become an integral part of the supply chain of food aggregators, e-commerce firms, local transport and several other segments. Partly this was due to low taxes. The federal government reduced taxes on EV purchases from 12% to 5% in July 2019; taxes on ICE vehicles remain 28%. Several state governments have also done away with registration charges for EVs.

A new category are small electric bikes, equivalent to less than 100 cc ICE motorcycles. Private firm Yulu has tied up with Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai metro train services to keep electric bikes for rent in some stations.

All about money

Electric two-wheelers are still costlier than their ICE counterparts. Consumers know they will recoup the difference as charging cost is so much lower than petrol cost. High upfront costs, though, are holding up large-scale penetration of E2W in the individual market segment.

The hurdle is the low personal credit rating of many people wanting to buy E2Ws. Also, banks are not sure of the resale value of the vehicle. As a result, non-bank finance companies (NBFC) have stepped in, with higher interest rates.

By most estimates, the size of the organised EV finance market in India will be INR 3.7 trillion (USD 50 billion) by 2030.

The changeover is expensive, and not just for individuals. A report by the government’s think tank NITI Aayog estimates the cost of India’s EV transition at INR 19.7 trillion (USD 267 billion) up to 2030.

Overcoming the hurdle

Some home delivery firms are getting over the current problem by helping their employees buy or lease E2Ws. The founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, says the price difference with ICE two-wheelers will largely disappear as E2W volumes pick up. That will lead to mass adoption.

“In India, two and three-wheelers account for about 80% of total vehicles sold every year,” Mahesh Babu, managing director and CEO Mahindra Electric Mobility said. “These are promising EV segments going forward and expected to account for over four million units in next 5-6 years.”

“I think the tipping point for India will come from electric two-wheelers. I am hopeful that 2022 will be the tipping point for the industry,” says Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Transport) at World Resources Institute (WRI) India, a think tank.

Three-wheelers lead the race

Electric three-wheelers (E3W), especially e-rickshaws, have taken over large parts of Indian roads without waiting for government policies. They are now the most ubiquitous means of transport for last mile connectivity. Several reports suggest that there are over 1.5 million such vehicles across India. More than 10,000 are added to the fleet every month.

Almost all E3Ws used lead-acid batteries. These are cheap and are easy to replace, and wait time for recharging is eliminated. “The time required for swapping batteries is the same as that needed for refuelling the ICE vehicles. That is why battery swapping has come up as a viable alternative,” Motwani of Kinetic Green says.

The Prince of Wales is given a demonstration of an e-rickshaw driven by Maria as he visits the Indian MET office in New Delhi [image: PA Images / Alamy]

Big firms are looking ahead to E3Ws with lithium-ion batteries – which would mean higher prices. It is unclear how much this would impact demand. Right now, such high-end E3W and small four-wheelers with lithium-ion batteries are the vehicles of choice by institutional buyers such as municipalities.

Electric buses

State governments and municipal bodies are driving the demand for electric buses alone. Ten state governments have electric mobility policies in place while another half a dozen are finalising their policies. The federal government only recognises buses with lithium-ion batteries and fast charging capacity as e-buses.

Ashok Leyland launched buses driven by lead-acid batteries a few years ago. But it has not announced any new launch since then. Tata Motors and Olectra are leading the firms trying to turn their bus fleets electric.

Electric taxis

This does not mean that electric four-wheelers are completely missing. EV taxi services are beginning to take off. One firm, Blu-Smart, launched its services in 2019 with 70 vehicles. It now has nearly 400 in Delhi and its satellite city Gurgaon. As the pandemic disrupted business, it started a scheme by which individuals can buy an EV and lease it to the company. The firm manages all operational issues, while the person who invested in the car receives a monthly assured sum. If the person does not want to continue with the programme, the firm buys the vehicle from him.

“Because this business is quite capital intensive, we have tried to make it as asset light as possible,” says Shivam Khatter, strategy and planning manager, Blu-Smart.

Some other firms in various Indian cities are concentrating on shared rides in e-taxis.

Charging EVs, charging ahead

In anticipation of this change, new battery manufacturers are investing in plants. The first lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant, by Denso in Gujarat, will start production later in 2021. In the meanwhile, Tata Power is among the firms developing charging infrastructure, including their deployment, maintenance and operations.

To push EVs, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has announced it will not register ICE vehicles in the new capital. The government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is thinking of stopping registration of ICE taxis. Since only EV vehicles will then be registered in these areas this will be a big boost.

There is another big incentive on the cards: the government proposes to allow EVs to be registered without batteries. Since batteries are a large part of the cost, buyers can now choose between options for battery suppliers, encouraging competition and innovation.

“We believe that the push from the government has been in the right direction and it has accelerated the electrification drive within the country. However, to maintain this momentum, it is important that the policy support and subsidies are continued to promote faster adoption, localised R&D and supply chain development,” says Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

A turning point

“The EV value chain itself is growing and is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 and we are focusing on developing our own EV components right from electric motors to battery packs and even power electronics,” Mahesh Babu of Mahindra Electric says.

If solar panels are used to charge EVs, that emissions can be cut even further. But all of this is based on the potential of a transformation that is as yet incomplete. For some, what is needed is an iconic brand and marketing around. “We need a Tesla equivalent for the two-wheeler market,” sums up Amit Bhatt of WRI India.