The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a group of the world’s premier experts on the subject, holds out a slim hope of avoiding catastrophic climate change. It is technically feasible for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to peak by 2025 and reduce by 43% by 2030, according to the report of IPCC working group III. That gives the world a chance to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial days. But past actions have been disappointing. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called them “a litany of broken climate promises”.

The last decade, which should have seen the most urgent action, has seen the highest ever emissions instead. About 17% of total global emissions since 1850, or approximately 410 GtCO 2 , happened in 2010-19. This has led to warming the atmosphere, and increased the frequency and violence of storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, sea level rise, receding of glaciers and other disasters. Guterres called the report “a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unliveable world”.

1850 Global temperature increase is measured from 1850 as the benchmark year. The current global temperatures are 1.17 degrees Celsius higher than in 1850. Humans have also emitted approximately 2,400 gigatonnes of CO 2 (GtCO 2 ) into the atmosphere during this period.

The report’s summary for policymakers was finalised more than two days behind schedule as representatives of some of the world’s 195 governments fought tooth and nail to water it down. According to participants who requested anonymity, delegates from India insisted that the “right to development” of low-income countries, and promises broken by rich countries be included in the summary. Rich countries are responsible for most of the emissions since 1850, leaving little space in the “carbon budget” of the world to power their growth. Simultaneously, rich countries have failed to provide promised finances to poor countries that would help them shift to greener growth trajectories.

Can renewables save us from catastrophic climate change?

There is good news, especially in the rapid expansion of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources. “Unit costs of several low-emission technologies have fallen continuously since 2010,” the report says, in some cases by up to 85%. Working group III Co-Chair Jim Skea says the annual rate of emissions growth has come down from 2.1 to 1.3% in the decade of 2010-2019.

IPCC chair Hoesung Lee says, “There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

Still, current emission control pledges are grossly inadequate, the report points out. They would lead to a world 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer by 2100. The world is now 1.17 degrees Celsius hotter, and the impacts are already devastating. The IPCC says unless steps are taken now, it will require more mitigation at higher cost after 2030 to keep average temperature rise within 2 degrees Celsius.

To keep warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius, global carbon dioxide emissions must reach net zero in the early 2050s. To keep it within 2 degrees, they must reach net zero in the early 2070s. These pathways include carbon dioxide removal (CDR) from the atmosphere. Methods to do so include the controversial carbon capture and storage which is still not commercially viable or bio energy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) which may take land away from food crops.

What is net zero? Net zero is when the total emissions – such as by transport – are balanced by absorption of GHGs, either by natural factors, such as forests, or by technological efforts, such as carbon capture and storage.

This is the sixth round of reports since the birth of the IPCC, and this time there is emphasis on managing energy demand. Joyashree Roy of the Asian Institute of Technology, another coordinating lead author of the report, points out, “Demand management can account for 66% of the emissions”. This would include steps such as switching off gadgets not in use, to using public transport and electric vehicles that are powered by renewable energy. Cities account for two-third of global GHG emissions, but can do a lot by planting trees, reviving waterbodies and providing public transport that is safe and comfortable.

Everything is connected

Looking at climate mitigation as a standalone activity of one or two ministries is not going to solve the problem, points out Navroz Dubash, coordinating lead author of a chapter in the report. “These are complex governance challenges working across ministries and across scales. You have to look at transitional and distributional justice and sustainability, rather than addressing mitigation by itself.”

Roy referred to “good practice examples” from India – access to clean cooking fuel across the country, and significant public transport improvement in the city of Kolkata in consultation with commuters that has led to emission reductions.

Working group III co-chair Priyadarshi Shukla of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, says, “Having the right policies, infrastructure and technology in place to enable changes to our lifestyles and behaviour can result in a 40-70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This offers significant untapped potential. The evidence also shows that these lifestyle changes can improve our health and wellbeing.”

There will be consequences of moving away from fuels sources such as coal, oil and gas. We do not need to just avoid catastrophic climate change, but there needs to be a “just transition” that will address issues of equity and employment. Dubash says such a transition will have to be worked out by national and local governments, because the situation is not the same in all countries. “Just transition away from coal will not be the same in India, South Africa and Australia.” The report says, “Broad and meaningful participation of all relevant actors in decision-making at all scales can build social trust and deepen and widen support for transformative changes.”