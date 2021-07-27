How the Dibang swallowed two villages in Arunachal Pradesh

During a period of two weeks from August to September 2015, the plains and foothills of eastern Arunachal Pradesh received an excess of 100 mm of rainfall on five separate days. By 11 September, the villages of Anpum and Loklung, which are located in the Paglam circle of the Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, were entirely washed away by the expanding Dibang river. Residents escaped via motorboats in the nick of time.

An image taken by European Space Agency’s satellite – RapidEye-3, shows the aftermath of the flood in 2015. The Dibang river created a new channel along the Anpum river.

Since 2010, the villagers had held onto the hope that the Anpum river, once crossable by foot, would only expand slowly. But the river had been captured by the Dibang river in 2004.

Accordion: What is river capture? This phenomenon occurs when a river is diverted from its bed, and flows instead down the bed of a neighbouring stream. After being captured, it may stop draining water from its source but starts draining water from the river that has taken over its course.

Excess rainfall expanded India’s largest landslides near Nizamghat and possibly blocked some channels, forcing the Dibang river to find a new channel further west. It eroded the banks of the village river and expanded to drain water from the Dibang’s watershed rather than its source. Two weeks of excess rainfall at 685 mm had a massive effect, tripling the width of the Anpum river from 80m to 250m.

Running from the river

Munsu Perme, who used to live there, recalls being able to salvage only the most basic household essentials, while caring for her sister and her newborn. The most vulnerable members of the community were the first to cross the expanding Dibang river by paite, a type of motorboat.

Munsu’s husband, Dibang Perme, recalls taking off in the morning darkness to find the paite cutting their way through the dense understory below Semul (the Silk cotton tree, Bombax ceiba) trees. He walked under a deluge of rain as the river rapidly eroded the banks on either side of the village.

Across the river, the vulnerable who escaped camped under tarpaulins and makeshift bamboo huts erected on their farmland. Most men, including Dibang Perme, had to wait out the storm under tarpaulins on the same side near their flooded villages as the paite was low on diesel and the river was too dangerous to cross. They survived on salt, rice and small game as it took several days until help arrived from neighbouring villages.

This was finally the end of a thriving community complete with Primary Health Centre and higher secondary school. The only sign that a society once lived here are the crumbling pillars of a bridge on a large sandbar in the centre of the river.

Satellite image of Anpum village by the Anpum river in 2014.

Remains of the bridge designed to connect Anpum to the rest of the district. (Image: Chintan Sheth)

A history of changing channels

The flooding of the Anpum and Loklung villages in 2015 is regarded as the worst disaster since 1950 along the last 50 kilometres of the Dibang river’s western bank.

Never had the present generation seen as much destruction in such short a time. However, after piecing together eye-witness accounts of floods, historical observations and examining archival satellite imagery as far back as the 1980s, it is evident that the changing course of the Dibang river is part of a complicated feedback system between the ecology, hydrology, geology and meteorology of this region going back millions of years.

This YouTube video shows a Landsat time series of the Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. It shows the flooding and loss of two villages.

This feedback system was touched upon by Frank Kingdon-Ward, a botanist exploring Arunachal Pradesh during the 15 August 1950 earthquake which measured 8.6 on the Richter scale (the largest instrumentally recorded earthquake in the Himalaya).

This area – then part of the state of Assam – is located near the border of Anjaw, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley districts in Arunachal Pradesh. After traversing several smaller valleys devastated by the earthquake along the Lohit valley, he travelled towards the Dibang river observing that the valley had suffered more than the Lohit.

The Dibang river was blocked and had changed its course, draining further east. Purana (old) Sadiya is now a large grassland, home to hundreds of cattle and tens of vultures. This is the sad end of a habitation that used to be the capital of the Chutia and Ahom kingdoms, and later the north-east frontier station of the British empire. 18 months after the earthquake, it was covered in flood deposits like Nizamghat.

Up until 1998, the bulk of the Dibang river’s volume drained via channels closer to the eastern bank. However, extreme rainfall events in May-June 1998 following a very severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal rapidly opened new channels, expanding old and abandoned channels close to the western bank. Images captured by Landsat 5 indicate increased sediment deposition from expanding landslides where the river emerges onto the plain.

Excess sediment loads along with debris and vegetation are known to block channels and raise river beds, triggering the formation of new channels in the flood basin – a process termed avulsion or detachment of a channel from the drainage network. Such avulsion is typical in anastomosing rivers that are composed of several meandering and braided channels spread across a vast flood-basin. They are separated by seasonally flooding riverine islands of sediments and vegetation. The channels help drain the immense volume of water and sediments during the wet season.

Accordion: What is an anastomosing river?

Anastomosing rivers constitute an important category of multi-channel rivers on alluvial plains. An anastomosing river is composed of two or more interconnected channels that enclose flood basins.

Since 1998, the western bank has witnessed a violently eroding and expanding river, while the eastern bank has been calmer and productive as vegetation continues to recover. N. Pertin recollects abandoning his home in Lasum village 20 kilometres north of Anpum near the Dotung river – then the westernmost channel of the Dibang. The old road across the river – crossable by foot during the dry season – was obliterated, along with their grain stores, the forest colony and inspection bungalow. About 60% of their crops that year were lost along with vast areas of cultivable land and palm groves leaving behind thick deposits of sediments.

The people of Lasum resettled in the village Bizari, then a forest colony for timber operations. Life continued here, precariously held in balance by a productive wet season that provided rice yet laid to waste good arable land – only to be raided in the dry season by elephants seeking nutritious food as their favoured trees were logged in the surrounding wilderness.

Deforestation, rainfall accelerate river bank erosion

When asked if they received compensation for crop loss, N. Pertin said “apply, apply, no reply”, wryly summarising the indifference of all government administrations to their complex problems.

Now in his 70s he explains that Bizari was developed as a forest colony in 1965 to support logging operations. Yet unusually, the people of Bizari have not been officially recognised as landowners even after decades of cultivating small parcels of land, as it is “within” the Dambuk Reserve Forest and they are considered encroachers.

This perspective is at odds with the history of the area – only 30 kilometres away is Bomjir (Bomjur in older literature), a village established after the Padam Adi tribe migrated from Damro in Upper Siang district (established between c. 1200 – c. 1300). The Idu Mishmi tribe have lived in this region for even longer than the Adi tribe. Thus, they have certainly had a longer presence in this area than the notifiers of Dambuk Reserve Forest. As it stands now, the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department is severely understaffed and short of funds, unable to control illegal logging or compensate farmers for crop loss.

Satellite images show a large swathe of seemingly excellent forest cover in the region. Global forest loss datasets estimate loss has occurred only when river avulsion, flooding or shifting cultivation occurs. A closer look reveals something else. Semul is the dominant species in the ecosystem as its soft wood is unsuitable for furniture. It grows relatively fast (60 cm/year) and its deciduous nature (shedding all its leaves between January-March) allows for a dense understory jungle to develop. This shows up as “green” all year round even on very high-resolution (50cm) satellite sensors. Semul is commonly observed in satellite images and their height indicates logging has been ongoing for 50 years or more. However, large crowned tree species (with the crown greater than 40 metres in diameter) such as hard wood Dipterocarpus species and Terminalia myriocarpa (hollock) have been logged into rarity.

The remains of a once magnificent tree either washed away after being logged or harvested after appearing on the river post erosion. Also known locally as kunda or “a tree fit for logging”. Its width with the buttresses could be 12-14m. (Image: Chintan Sheth)



The consequences are evident in the flood basin of the Sesseri river that meets the Dibang at Bizari. By 2014 a well-developed channel could be observed making its way into these regenerating forests after eroding and breaching its left bank. This new channel cuts off Bizari from the rest of the administrative circle every year during the wet season and has impeded the construction of a bridge ever since. New channels have started to breach the bank creeping further into the forest. Such change in river geomorphology has been observed across the world in ecosystems undergoing deforestation.

This is the state of affairs across the flood basins of the Dibang, Siang and Lohit. Logging continues unchecked and the rivers erode hundreds of meters of bank every year, taking away forests, grasslands and cropland. A historical case in point – decades of deforestation along the southern fringe of Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Assam, lead to a new channel of the Lohit river to drain here, ultimately isolating it as a riverine island.

A video of Landsat 5 and 8 of Dibru Saikhowa National Park shows changing course of the Lohit river between 1987-2020. Video created using Google Earth Engine.

Illegal logging continues along the northern bank of Dibru Saikhowa National Park with observable consequences. The residents of the villages along the 50 kilometres of the western bank of the Dibang all agree that deforestation is partly to blame but how were they to know better when the state itself actively engaged in legal logging until 1998. Logging continues with a motto that what is not taken today will be taken by the river tomorrow.

Logging continues across the Lower Dibang Valley wilderness. Chainsaws and elephants are used to process the trees. It is easier to work on them in water. (Image: Chintan Sheth)



Logging meets climate change

While the logging has set the stage, it is not the only thing responsible for the Dibang’s erosive nature. Daily precipitation values from 1981-2020, archived by the Climate Hazards Group InfraRed Precipitation with Station data (CHIRPS), show that the Dibang River Basin has received above normal rainfall (>2 standard deviation of the 40 year mean daily rain) on at least 10 days every year. Every year the number of days with >100mm rainfall is between 4-16. The year Anpum and Loklung were wiped out in 2015, there were 16 days with rain >100mm, five of those days were when the flood wiped them out and on one day >200 mm rain fell, an extreme event.

CHIRPS daily rainfall for Anpum in 2015. Note the amount of rainfall during the months of August and September.

While a more detailed analysis is warranted, the rainfall data when compared with satellite images unambiguously shows that above normal rainfall was associated with dramatic changes in the landscape. This includes sediment deposition several hundred meters from the bank and hundreds of meters of bank erosion. Given rapid loss of glacial area in the high-altitude mountains of Dibang, glacial lake outburst floods too may have added to the problem.

The largest of trees in this wilderness were spared because they were soft wooded rejects, unfit for logging. Cycle for scale.(Image: Chintan Sheth)



An incident sums up the ecological crises of this region – on the day I was leaving Anpum via a forest trail, I stopped to examine a young tree with beautiful buttresses, wondering what it would become 50 years later. I ask Dibang Perme where all the large trees have gone. He looks at me earnestly and shakes his head. I ask why this tree wasn’t cut and he replies “yeh to reject maal hain” (this tree was rejected [by loggers]). These are the only trees remaining in this wilderness.

