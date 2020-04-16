Kathmandu’s water spouts rescue residents in pandemic lockdown

Even before the sun rises, while birds are still in their nests, a stone spout in southern part of Kathmandu valley in Bhaisepati is providing water to the city’s inhabitants. Of a pair of stone spouts, one is almost dry, though some water leaks through and collects within an area of about one square metre. This is scooped up and ladled into jars. At the other spout that still supplies water in plenty, there is a queue of jars from three in the morning till midnight.

NGO Forum estimated that of the original 389 stone spouts, only 233 are working normally, while “45 no longer exist, 68 have gone dry and 43 have been revived by connecting them to city supply lines.”

Kathmandu Upatyeka Khanepani Limited , a public private entity managing Kathmandu’s water supply, water demand reached 377 million litres per day in 2017 while the supply was 120 million litres in the wet season and only 73 million litres per day in the dry season – which is ongoing. That means one in every five people in Kathmandu get water from the official system but the rest have to rely on groundwater, private water tankers or the stone spouts.

Unfortunately the neglect of the system has made them more and more vulnerable, and who knows whether the people of Kathmandu will have this resource to fall back on when the next emergency comes, and whether the street theatre will continue.