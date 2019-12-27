Best of 2019: Multimedia — Ganga suffers downstream of Farakka

The Ganga, which has nourished Indian civilisation for millennia, is fighting its biggest battle for survival. Increasing pollution coupled with the failure of cleanliness drives has turned the river and its banks into a dump. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has listed the 2,520 km long river as among the world’s most endangered.

One of the worst stretches is in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, where the Ganga’s biodiversity is being affected by constant human intervention. Many blame the Farakka barrage for the pathetic condition of the river. Sourced from a partly snow-bound catchment area of 1,008,500 sq. km, the Ganga has an average annual discharge of 11,811 cumecs at Farakka. Since 1975, the Farakka barrage diverts an average discharge of 1,046 cumecs from the Ganga into the Hooghly River, towards Kolkata, through a 38 km feeder canal.

The discharge of hot water from Farakka Super Thermal Power Station of NTPC at Dhuliyan in Murshidabad has been causing fluctuations in the water level and temperature, posing a danger to the aquatic life surviving on it.

Too hot to handle

Locals claim that the water released from the thermal plant is too hot to be touched during the early morning hours. Arif Sheikh, who lives close to the plant, says that it not possible to touch the water in summers, while it is pleasantly warm in winters.

“The water released from NTPC is very hot but still we come to take a bath during the winters. But it is difficult to touch the water during summers. We might be getting affected by diseases by taking a dip into the river as we have constant itching but absence of any medical check-up fails to identify the ailments,” he said. “The authorities should look into this and make alternative arrangements to stop the discharge of hot water into the river.”

NTPC was forced to shut down five units of its power plant in 2016 due to the abysmally low level of water in the Farakka Feeder Canal.

The Farakka barrage has also worsened land erosion downstream by driving more water into the Hooghly. Various reports have suggested that the barrage was constructed without regard to the natural behaviour of the river in the Gangetic delta. According to reports, the Ganga annually carries more than 700 million tonnes of sediment at Farakka, of which about 300 million tonnes get trapped in a barrage pond. The water erodes the banks; the lack of silt means banks cannot be built naturally again. The process is leading to the sinking of the entire delta.

Erosion havoc

Erosion has wreaked havoc in Malda and Murshidabad and has devoured hundreds of houses forcing people to migrate to other areas.

School authorities claim they have informed the administration several times about the looming danger to the lives of the children but nothing has been done. “We live in perpetual fear during the monsoon. I have already written to the state irrigation minister and other officials but have received no reply for the past two years. The administration has only thrown some stone bags as a stopgap measure but it is not enough. Hundreds of children in my school might lose their lives if nothing is done to resist the erosion,” said Obaidur Rahman, the school headmaster while pointing to the heap of bricks in the river that was once a school but was lost to erosion.

This article was first published in indiaclimatedialogue.net in April 2019