Best of 2019: Photo feature — Nepal’s bird paradise

Bar-headed geese traveling at heights of up to 9,350 metres arrived at Jagdishpur Lake in mid-September, followed by the common teal, and after two weeks the common coot. They were joined by the green sandpiper, common greenshank and the Temminck’s stint. These migratory birds travel thousands of kilometres from Mongolia, Russia, China, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to reach the lake during the winter months, said the ornithologist Dinesh Giri.

it was listed as a Ramsar Conversation site in 2003, one of ten in the country.

This piece was first published in March 2019