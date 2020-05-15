Lines on water cannot save Bay of Bengal fisheries

Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar have divided the Bay of Bengal, legally, but neither fish, nor fishers are bound by the lines on the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) maps. The fish do not know. In the hope of a better catch, fishers cross boundaries, knowingly or unknowingly. As more boats chase fewer fish, clashes are common.

Fishers based in Cox’s Bazar and Patuakhali fish harbours say that, traditionally, they used to fish side by side with vessels from other countries in the deep sea. Now, as it is becoming harder and harder to find fish, things are changing. Fishers come from long distances to find what they can, and are not welcome competitors. Even vessels from Sri Lanka have been seized and fishers arrested off the shores of Bangladesh. Sometimes the conflicts result in less legal action. The sinking of smaller vessels sometimes goes unreported, said several trawler skippers from Chittagong on the condition of anonymity.

Conservationists and fisheries managers caution that this is not just about the safety of the fishers, but how long there will be enough fish in the bay if the countries cannot transform conflict into collaboration. Absence of cooperation among Bay of Bengal countries to manage marine fisheries and wildlife is risking undermining many conservation measures taken on the national level, they say. There have been attempts to foster cooperation. India has the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). the Global Environment Facility started one process, but not much has changed on the water.

Tensions and arrests in the sea

Bangladeshi fishers view the annual 65-day fishing ban as unjust, because they say fleets from neighbouring countries fish in Bangladesh’s waters during the ban. Mahatub Khan Badhon, a lecturer of zoology at the University of Dhaka, said, “Securing little benefits from the market and perception of uneven enforcement of the marine fishing ban surely affect the compliance of fishers and encourage fishers to delegitimise any such management measures.” Badhon believes that ramping up enforcement is not the answer. Arresting and putting foreign fishers in jail, whether by Bangladesh, India or Myanmar, only increases human suffering. There is no evidence from past decades that it helps conservation or reduces conflicts over fishing.

While a large number of artisanal or small-scale fishers are locked up in foreign jails for months, overfishing continues in the bay. As Nur Islam Majhi from Chittagong put it, “There are always others who will cross boundaries with a hope that there are more fish in the sea.” As skipper of an artisanal gillnetter, he has two decades of fishing experience and ‘numerous’ encounters with boats from other countries just south of Mongla port.

The how-to of not jailing fishers

Yugraj Singh Yadava of the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation refers to the international law of the sea, that clearly directs countries not to jail or deliver any other corporal punishment to foreign fishers arrested in Exclusive Economic Zones. Headquartered in Chennai, the inter-governmental body is pushing for regional cooperation among the Bay of Bengal countries.

Article 73 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) says: “arrested vessels and their crews shall be promptly released upon the posting of a reasonable bond or other security.” The law and subsequent international agreements also direct to have provisions for bilateral agreements, information sharing and other sorts of collaboration to avoid the suffering of fishers and protect fish that travel across national maritime boundaries. Yadava said, “International laws provide enough guidance to States to deal with the issue. However, none of the countries in the region is doing so.”

Mohammed Latifur Rahman, Director of Bangladesh’s marine fisheries office, is of the same view. There is no effective collaboration among countries except a few opportunities for dialogues, he said in an interview from Chittagong. He hoped that India, which has the longest coastline along the Bay of Bengal, could help neighbours conduct collaborative explorations and studies on joint fish stocks. “We need processes and mechanisms for data sharing and a functional platform to cooperate in marine fisheries management,” he said.

Back in 2012, a study commissioned by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Bay of Bengal Large Marine Ecosystem project made several recommendations to deal with the arrest and repatriations of fishers, including joint patrols.

In the long run, countries will need bilateral or multilateral agreements for the repatriation of fishers. The roles of employers, vessel owners, and governments need to be clarified. Countries also need to regularly inform artisanal fishers of the issues involved.

The Bay of Bengal Large Marine Ecosystem Project was the only internationally funded initiative to facilitate trans-boundary collaboration for marine fisheries and environmental issues. But more than one decade after its launch, very few of the recommendations have been accepted by the respective governments.

Fish don’t do borders

Many fish stocks regularly move between EEZs of two or more countries to feed or to spawn. Yadava explained that a few fish species like the Indian mackerel and the threadfin bream are distributed along the entire bay. Some other species like Hilsa and the Bombay duck are primarily found in specific areas. Smaller pelagic fishes such as anchovies, herrings and Hilsa migrate through the coastal waters of two or more countries. Some small pelagic fish, like the rainbow sardine, are found along the coastlines of all the Bay of Bengal countries.

Even demersal species such as lobsters, sea cucumbers and reef fish disperse across boundaries during larval stages. For example, the larvae of tropical lobsters may travel thousands of kilometres from the place of birth to the site of an adult settlement. “Harvesting activities of one country, sharing a fishery resource, significantly affect harvesting opportunities of one or more other countries sharing the [same] resource,” Yadava said.

“Joint stocks of fish in the bay are still to be identified”, said Mohammad Sharif Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Bangladesh’s Marine Fisheries Survey Management Unit. “No studies are conducted yet to identify fish stocks straddling across multiple EEZs. During the last joint working group meeting with India, there was no progress on fisheries.” Yadava confirmed, “In the Joint Working Group meetings such issues are not adequately discussed, and hardly any conclusions reached.”

Opportunity to conserve charismatic megafauna

There may be hope of this changing. Six Bay of Bengal countries have already joined the 1995 United Nations Fish Stocks Agreement. The most recent entrant was Thailand, which ratified the agreement in 2017. Myanmar and Malaysia have not joined yet. The agreement is about implementing UNCLOS provisions relating to the conservation and management of straddling fish stocks and highly migratory fish stocks.

One of the significant parts of managing fisheries is reducing bycatch and conserving highly threatened species of marine animals. Badhon explained that species of sharks, rays, and sawfish migrate across large swaths of seas. Migratory wildlife species such as whale sharks, hammerhead sharks and sea turtles often get caught in fishing gears along with commercially important fishes. “Since the entire Bay of Bengal makes up the extant range of these species, there is an opportunity to collaborate among all neighbouring countries.”

“Some of the countries protect these animals, but the scale of operation is not uniform. Without harmonised policy by all the countries in the region, conservation by one country alone may have limited benefits,” Yadava said. He explained the protection of highly migratory sea turtles (leatherback turtle) by any one or two countries will not produce the desired results if other countries in the region do not follow protection measures. The dugong is another species that inhabits the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar. India and Sri Lanka are yet to agree on suitable strategies to protect this iconic species from mortalities caused by the fishing operations.

Yadava added that if the fisheries of the Bay of Bengal are to be sustained, active collaboration and joint management of the fisheries resources is a must. The resources exist, the countries are – in principle – not opposed, but as they delay both the fish and fishers in the Bay of Bengal continue to suffer.

Mohammad Arju is an independent journalist based in Bangladesh